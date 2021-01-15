Kwik Trip Named One of the Best Places to Work by Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award

La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021. The Employees’ Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees, who provide anonymous feedback on the Glassdoor website by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer. Kwik Trip ranked 79 on the national list.

“We take our culture at Kwik Trip very seriously and always want to be known as a great place to work,” said Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow, whose chain operates more than 700 c-stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. “We are delighted that the comments on Glassdoor were so positive that Kwik Trip is now in the national spotlight for being a top workplace. This is quite an achievement.”

Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong noted that COVID-19 has affected every employer. “This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people,” Sutherland said. “A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners.”

Sutherland added that this year, Glassdoor saw exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees. “My congratulations go to all of this year’s outstanding Employees’ Choice Award winners,” said Sutherland.

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between Oct. 22, 2019, and Oct. 19, 2020. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the eight workplace attributes: overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook.