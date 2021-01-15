VERC Enterprises Leads in Hiring Individuals with Disabilities

Many people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are overlooked by employers even though they have the skills to do the job. Convenience store chain VERC Enterprises maintains ongoing partnerships with organizations that help provide employment opportunities to these individuals. But that’s only one of the many ways that VERC Enterprises actively works to support the members of its local communities. CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Michael Vercollone, special projects for VERC Enterprises, about the many ways the chain is giving back.