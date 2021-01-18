Hudson Nonstop to Debut Amazon ‘Just Walk Out’ Tech

First store outfitted with Amazon’s frictionless checkout is slated for early this year at Dallas Love Field with more to soon follow.

Hudson announced the next phase in its digital transformation journey with an agreement to use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology in select travel convenience stores. Hudson Nonstop — the first Hudson store to implement Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology— will open in the first quarter of 2021 at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL), with additional rollouts planned for 2021.

Hudson is a travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America.

Hudson’s selection of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology highlights Hudson’s ability to adapt to new ways of retailing, while understanding and embracing the need to use technology to redefine travel retail following challenges posed by COVID-19.

“Today’s traveler is progressively more connected, mobile and time sensitive – and they have higher expectations for convenience, safety and speed during their shopping experiences,” said Brian Quinn, executive vice president and COO of Hudson. “The addition of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology perfectly complements our current digital footprint, providing travelers with yet another quick, secure, and contactless shopping experience that meets their needs.

Just Walk Out technology allows travelers to quickly enter the Hudson Nonstop store using their credit card, take the products they’re looking for and then walk out of the store, offering shoppers an innovative walk-through experience.

After they leave the store, shoppers are charged for the items they selected and walked out of the store with. Not only will customers be able to purchase grab-and-go food and beverage selections, but they will also be able to shop for the brands and products Hudson is known for, including travel convenience essentials, electronics, and personal protective equipment (PPE) under Hudson’s proprietary “Traveler’s Best” line.

With the addition of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, Hudson team members will now be able to spend more time focused on enhancing the shopping experience for customers, while still providing the Traveler’s Best Friend service that they’re known for.

The elimination of checkout-line friction for shoppers will also appeal to both the time-sensitive traveler and the deal-seeker alike, as purchases can be made at the speed and convenience that best fits their travel schedule.

“We’re excited to work with Hudson as they innovate in the travel industry and bring convenient, efficient experiences to travelers,” said Cameron Janes, vice president, physical retail at Amazon. “While people are already accustomed to getting what they need on the go at a Hudson store, the addition of Just Walk Out technology will help busy travelers at Dallas Love Field Airport avoid waiting in line to check out so they can grab what they need and make their flight faster. We hope customers enjoy how much more convenient this makes shopping at the airport and look forward to introducing our technology to additional Hudson locations.”

The selection of Dallas Love Field as the first location for a Hudson Nonstop store with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology highlights the airport’s strong connectivity and passenger flow and is the first store with the technology in the Southwest.

“We are always looking for new ways to expand the seamless and safe travel experience that we’re known for at Love Field,” said Mark Duebner, drector of Dallas Love Field Airport. “The future of airports and air travel is becoming more contactless, so we’re happy to be the first airport with a Hudson store using Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.”

Following implementation at Dallas Love Field, Hudson plans to work with Amazon to expand its use of Just Walk Out technology across additional stores in its North American footprint.