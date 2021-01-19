Fintech Acquires Data Management and Analytic Provider Aperity

The addition of Aperity's Beverage Data Exchange solution furthers Fintech's mission to deliver specialized technology to maximize efficiency and improve communication across the three tiers of the alcohol industry.

Financial Information Technologies LLC (Fintech) announced the acquisition of Aperity, an innovative data management and analytic provider.

Aperity’s Beverage Data Exchange is the industry’s first community-centric data solution, facilitating business insights between supply chain partners. The Beverage Data Exchange integrates seamlessly with Fintech’s existing data offerings and broadens the Company’s data platform.

Fintech will use the Beverage Data Exchange’s extensive supply chain connectors and integration technology to provide the beverage alcohol industry with the most comprehensive universe of data from distributors, retailers, e-commerce and data syndicators.

“Our partnership with Fintech brings a wide network of distributors and suppliers to Aperity’s Beverage Data Exchange, allowing us to leverage Fintech’s vast industry resources to scale our best-of-breed data management and analytic solutions,” said Brent Arslaner, Chief Revenue Officer of Aperity. “We are passionate about serving our clients, and joining Fintech certainly aids in that mission.”

The Aperity acquisition follows that of Lilypad Solutions and Armadillo Insight, and bolsters Fintech’s growing InfoSource division, which provides actionable data intelligence across the beverage alcohol industry. With comprehensive and complete data, suppliers, distributors and retailers can benchmark against industry performance to further optimize their businesses.

The addition of Aperity’s Beverage Data Exchange builds upon Fintech’s existing momentum in the data market, and it brings further insights to Fintech’s clients and partners.

“As Fintech continues to revolutionize data resources for the beverage alcohol industry, the addition of Aperity makes perfect sense,” said Sameer Mungur, Chief Data Officer of Fintech. “Aperity’s use of machine learning and AI, combined with its established data exchange, is an exciting addition to Fintech’s InfoSource product suite. We look forward to the growth opportunities this acquisition will afford Fintech and our clients.”

Fintech is the leading business solutions provider of affordable technology built to simplify beverage alcohol management for any business, of any size, that sells alcohol. Fintech empowers retailers, distributors and suppliers by automating essential manual processes and data insights associated with product catalog management, alcohol invoice payment, customer sales management and industry data collection. With over 30 years of industry experience and unwavering dependability, Fintech delivers an immediate ROI to 650,000 business relationships nationwide. By simplifying the day-to-day functions necessary to protect and grow margins, teams can get back to doing what they do best — taking care of customers and growing their businesses.