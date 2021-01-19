Pilot Co. Updates Solutions System for Fleet Customers

Program upgrades fuel, maintenance, loyalty and other services for commercial clients across the entire Pilot Co. network of travel centers.

Industry leaders Pilot Co. and RTS Financial (RTS) announced a fuel and factoring partnership to help trucking companies grow their businesses. The two companies will work together to provide customized fleet solutions that combine fuel savings, maintenance and tires, loyalty perks and other services across Pilot Co.’s vast network of commercial fueling locations with RTS’ exceptional factoring offerings and best-in-class customer support.

“We are focused on initiatives that deliver savings, efficiency and convenience to our fleet customers,” said Shameek Konar, Pilot CEO. “We’re thrilled to partner with a highly regarded provider like RTS to offer an integrated service solution for factoring and fuel that helps trucking companies access the resources they need to succeed and grow.”

Dedicated teams from Pilot Company and RTS will work with fleets to provide funding, fuel and essential services at competitive rates. By combining Pilot Co.’s cross-network bundle of fuel savings, credit, truck maintenance and loyalty rewards, with the favorable advance rates and same-day funding services from RTS, fleets of all sizes will be able to streamline their business.

In addition to convenient fuel and factoring solutions, customers will be supported with: