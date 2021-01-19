RaceTrac Outlines Alabama Expansion

The c-store chain plans to construct a number of locations across Central and Northern Alabama by 2025.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac has officially opened a new store in Gardendale, Ala., marking its reentry into the Alabama market after 15 years.

The new store offers customizable food and beverage options, free Wi-Fi, indoor and outdoor seating and the exceptional store experience and customer service.

“We are thrilled to bring the full RaceTrac experience back to the Central and Northern Alabama region,” said Brian Thornton, RaceTrac Vice President of Construction, Real Estate, Engineering, and Special Projects. “This region is undergoing a true transformation with an influx of new residents and businesses that provide an exciting opportunity for all involved. We believe the region’s population and business growth, specifically in the technology, aerospace, and auto-manufacturing sectors, provide a foundation for continued growth for many years to come across the state. ”

At each new RaceTrac location, Alabama guests can expect:

Grab-and-go pizza and sandwiches freshly made in-house with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients

Sandwiches, whole and cut fruit, and salads, made and delivered fresh daily

RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of ice creams, yogurts and sorbets with up to 28 toppings for customization

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed “Crazy Good Coffee” with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings

Classic options that convenience store guests know and love, including Nathan’s Famous 100% Premium All Beef Hot Dogs, tamales with traditional corn husk wraps and stuffed with seasoned pork, and taquitos featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices

A clean, well-lit parking lot

A chance to earn free items in-store through the RaceTrac Rewards mobile app

RaceTrac has been bringing its “Whatever Gets You Going” style of convenience to guests since 1934, and this expansion into Alabama deepens its roots in the Southeastern region. The company will be building a number of other stores throughout Alabama, including other locations already in the permitting phase in the Irondale, Alabaster, Gadsden, Huntsville and Muscle Shoals areas. The next store, in Oxford, will open in March 2021.

RaceTrac proudly operates under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. Whether it’s a taquito for breakfast or frozen yogurt at 2 a.m., RaceTrac is a judgement-free zone. Its professional, friendly team members are here to welcome guests and ensure they have everything they need to refuel, recharge and get to their next destination.

Each RaceTrac provides about 90 trade jobs during the construction phase and up to 20 career opportunities to the community. Employment opportunities in the new Gardendale store are now available.

Family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 560 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.