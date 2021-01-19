Sheetz Promotes Founder’s Grandson Adam Sheetz to Executive VP of Operations

In this role, he will oversee operations of all 617 stores and oversee Sheetz’s store support and petroleum supply management.

Sheetz announced the promotion of Adam Sheetz into the role of Executive Vice President of Operations.

Adam, the grandson of Sheetz founder Bob Sheetz, was previously the vice president of operations for the company.

“Adam’s leadership has not only helped Sheetz grow tremendously, but more importantly, he has inspired our teams to consistently deliver on our mission of Total Customer Focus,” said Joe Sheetz, CEO at Sheetz. “His strong connection and commitment to our stores, employees and customers will be critical as we continue to innovate and put the Sheetz as we know it today out of business.”

In this role, Adam will oversee operations of all 617 Sheetz stores, working closely with the executive leadership team to innovate and deliver strategic results. He will also oversee Sheetz’s store support and petroleum supply management.

“I am honored to be in a position to carry out my Grandfather’s vision for this company and ensure that the family values he instilled when he founded Sheetz continue today and into the future,” said Adam Sheetz, Executive Vice President of Operations at Sheetz. “I look forward to continuing to build our teams, grow our footprint and innovate to deliver on our mission of being the ultimate one-stop-shop.”

Previously, Adam has served as Vice President of Store Operations, Assistant Vice President of Store Operations, Regional Operations Director for North Carolina Stores; Director of Petroleum Supply; and District Manager. Prior to joining Sheetz, he worked for four years as an investment banker for Lehman Brothers Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. in New York. He holds a B.S. from Penn State University and an M.B.A. from Emory University in Atlanta.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz Inc. operates over 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.