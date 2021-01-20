S. Abraham & Sons Names Marie Wise Vice President of Marketing

In her new role, Wise will manage the day-to-day activity of the category managers, administer the NDNet and WAM business within SAS and manage the foodservice department.

S. Abraham & Sons Inc., a subsidiary of Imperial Trading Co., announced the promotion of Marie Wise to Vice President, Marketing.

Wise joined SAS in 2008 beginning her career in customer service. From there, she joined the sales department as sales assistant and was promoted to sales administrator. After her time in sales, Wise moved to the marketing department holding various positions as a buyer, a category manager and in 2018 was promoted to director of marketing.

Wise’s has served SAS well, overseeing the relationships between SAS and our manufacturer and broker partners. In her new role, Wise will manage the day-to-day activity of the category managers, administer the NDNet and WAM business within SAS and manage the foodservice department. Wise has developed a success-orientated approach to the business.

Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Sons Inc. provide marketing, distribution and technology solutions to convenience retailers. Their service area extends from the U.S. and Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico where they service over 5,000 retail locations. The company’s strengths are its alliance with retail customers and the continued commitment to providing exceptional quality, value and service.

Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Sons, Inc. have six distribution centers serving 17 states and are headquartered in Elmwood, La.