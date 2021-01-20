Sheetz Plans to Open 14 Central Ohio Stores in 2021

Aggressive entree into market starts with first 2021 opening set for April with plans for a dozen more stores every year through 2025.

Beginning with an early April opening of a new Central Ohio location, convenience store chain Sheetz will open 14 new stores near the state’s capital of Columbus, bringing with each about 30 jobs, most of those full-time.

The Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz said it also plans to continue to open at least a dozen new stores every year in the Columbus area through 2025.

Sheetz will open the first of those stores at 710 Sunbury Road, in Delaware on April 6. The chain plans to open 13 more stores in 2021: one in May, a pair in June, two in July, with the remaining eight opening dates yet to be determined.

Cities slated for new stores include Columbus (4), Groveport, New Albany (2), Delaware, Circleville, Hilliard, Reynoldsburg, Polaris and South Bloomfield.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz Inc. operates over 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.