QuikTrip Adds Mac and Cheese to Menus

QuikTrip (QT) has created its own take on a classic comfort food: mac and cheese. QT’s newest menu item is made fresh and available at all QT Kitchens locations.

QT Mac & Cheese provides versatility for customers who are seeking a snack or meal. It’s made fresh with four cheeses: cheddar, parmesan, American and Monterey Jack.

The new item is available to order from QT Kitchens and also in the Grab & Go format. QT Mac & Cheese can also be ordered on the QT mobile app and ready for a speedy curbside pickup at a nearby store location.

“We are so excited to introduce our delicious new Mac & Cheese to our customers and hope they enjoy our unique twist on this classic comfort food,” said QuikTrip Corporate Chef Ryan Boone. “Mac & Cheese is a wildly popular American staple for children and adults of all ages. We wanted to put our own unique and tasty spin on it, while also offering a bit more versatility to our menu. It’s great that it can be enjoyed as a snack or an entrée.”

QT’s Food Team creates, develops and tests unique and flavorful menu items that are seasonal to satisfy customer cravings. The Mac & Cheese was developed for its versatility and universal popularity for customers of all ages and preferences.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 850-plus stores in 11 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities.