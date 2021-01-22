Love’s Adds Pair of New Travel Centers

One location each in Illinois and North Dakota provide will add more than 100 total jobs as well as place for pro drivers to rest and recharge.

Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Channahon, Ill., and Valley City, N.D., thanks to two travel stops that opened this week. The Channahon store, located off Interstate 55, adds 85 jobs and 91 truck parking spaces to Will County. The Valley City store, located off Interstate 94, adds more than 40 jobs and 85 truck parking spaces to Barnes County.

“We’re excited to continue to open new locations to help get professional drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely in 2021,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We’ve added a 28th location in Illinois, where we’re well established, and are adding our third location in North Dakota. Our team members are ready to serve new and existing customers in these important corridors.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities.

The Channahon location is more than 15,000 square feet housing food from Godfather’s Pizza, Arby’s and Chester’s Chicken, as well as a fresh kitchen concept. The travel stop offers 91 truck parking spaces, 59 car parking spaces, two RV parking spaces, nine diesel bays, eight showers.

The Valley City location is more than 13,000 square feet housing a McDonald’s restaurant, 85 truck parking spaces, 100 car parking spaces, three RV parking spaces, seven diesel bays and seven showers.

Both locations feature bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, laundry facilities, a dog park, Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics, a CAT scale and Speedco.

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 each to the Channahon Parks Foundation and the Abused Person’s Outreach Center in Valley City.

Love’s operates more than 540 locations in 41 states employing more than 29,000 people. Love’s has more than 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.