CBD Gummy Square Sampler

The Mindset CBD Gummy Squares sampler lets consumers try all five functional options: Happy, Calm, Focus, Rest and Health. Each sampler contains 200 mg of full spectrum Mindset Wellness CBD, plus the terpenes limonene, linalool, pinene, myrcene, caryophyllene and humulene. Mindset CBD Gummy Squares are vegan, organic, non-GMO, pesticide-free and third-party lab tested. Each 10-calorie gummy contains 10 mg of CBD. Mindset CBD gummies are all natural and infused by craft formulators. Suggested retail price per sample pack is $19.99.

Mindset Wellness

www.mindsetwellnesscbd.com