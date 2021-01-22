PayComplete Launches as Independent FinTech Platform Company

With over 1,000 employees in 19 countries serving over 5,000 global businesses, PayComplete immediately becomes a major player in its market segment.

PayComplete, the former cash management division of SUZOHAPP, announced its launch as an independent FinTech Platform company.

With over 1,000 employees in 19 countries serving over 5,000 global businesses, PayComplete immediately becomes a major player in its market segment. PayComplete provides software, hardware devices and services that enable retailers and financial service providers to offer world-class transaction experiences to their customers.

“Under our new brand identity, PayComplete will move forward with a more focused portfolio of hardware devices while expanding the capabilities of our Connect IoT platform,” said Jurgen Leijdekker, CEO of PayComplete. “Our software, devices and services enable businesses to build tailored solutions for customer transactions — centered around devices such as kiosks, virtual tellers, self-check-out solutions, vending or cash management systems.”

PayComplete’s differentiation centers around an Internet of Things (IoT) software platform for financial transactions, called Connect. In a world where devices are increasingly connected and consumers often choose to manage their own financial transactions in person, PayComplete’s platform creates order from chaos.

“Managing the sheer volume of transaction and payments devices, the variety of end user preferences and the massive amount of transaction data can overwhelm businesses,” said Leijdekker. “PayComplete connects it all, making the entire payment and transaction management process uniform, user friendly and informative. Our platform is open and flexible and runs equally well on PayComplete or 3rd party devices. To date, our enterprise customers have already built hundreds of customized apps to fit their internal processes and end-consumer journeys.”

Supporting retail, transportation, financial services, consumer self-service and OEM customers, PayComplete creates value by developing customizable transaction solutions that reduce cost, eliminate risk, enhance productivity, and improve the user experience.