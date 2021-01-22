Stewart’s Outlines Plans for Express Stores

While it's testing these scaled-down Stewart’s Express locations, Stewart's is also opening the largest Stewart’s Shops location, at 4,200 square feet.

There will soon be five Stewart’s Express locations in the Capital Region and Baldwinsville, N.Y.

Stewart’s Express is a smaller footprint shop that the New York-based Stewart’s Shops is testing, following its acquisition of Red-Kap and its eight convenience stores, three car washes, a 75-plus dealer network and their fuel distribution business.

The new stores won’t have the space for ice cream cones or milkshakes but will offer a limited selection of salads and sandwiches. And customers can still get select flavors of pre-packaged Stewart’s ice cream and all their favorite dairy products.

Meanwhile, while it’s testing these scaled-down Stewart’s Express locations, Stewart’s is also opening the largest Stewart’s Shops store the company has ever operated, located in the north county at 4,200 square feet.

“It’s interesting to be going in both directions at the same time,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake. “We talk a lot about not having a one-size-fits-all (approach) while still maintaining enough consistency that we keep our operational efficiencies of scale.”

Where will Stewart’s Express be located?

Westmere Stewart’s Express: 1667 Western Ave. Albany, N.Y. 12203

Radisson (RAD) Stewart’s Express: 3000 Belgium Rd. Baldwinsville, N.Y. 13027

North Greenbush: Stewart’s Express 304 Troy Rd. Rensselaer, N.Y. 12144

South Broadway: Stewart’s Express 177 S Broadway Saratoga, N.Y. 12866

Albany Shaker Rd.: Stewart’s Express 482 Albany Shaker Rd. Loudonville, N.Y. 12211

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates more than 330 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.