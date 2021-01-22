TravelCenters Expands TruckSmart App Functions

UltraONE loyalty member pro drivers can now activate fuel pump and pay from inside the cab, more features on the way.

TravelCenters of America Inc. has launched a new feature to its TruckSmart mobile app, allowing professional drivers to activate the diesel pumps and pay for fuel from the comfort of their cabs. The new “PumpSmart” feature is designed to save drivers time while fueling at TA, Petro Stopping Center or TA Express locations.

The PumpSmart feature is available for UltraONE loyalty members paying for fuel with commercial payment cards. The app securely stores members’ payment information and links to their UltraONE profile, automatically applying loyalty points to a driver’s account after fueling. TA plans to further enhance the PumpSmart feature and expand payment options in the next several months.

“We’re focused on enhancing the guest experience at TA and serving professional drivers in a way they want to interact with us, across every part of our business,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “Investing in technology is a major part of the revamped travel center experience and our company transformation. We look forward to growing our capabilities and focusing on convenience for all travelers who visit us.”

This latest feature is one of several recent app enhancements made by TA, as upgrading TruckSmart is a top priority as the company continues its transformation journey. In October, TA enhanced the app so drivers can redeem loyalty points at checkout straight from their phone without having to visit the kiosk. In February, TA added enhanced shower flow and the ability to unlock the shower door from the app.

In addition to the new features, drivers can use TruckSmart to reserve and pay for parking and showers, and check their loyalty rewards balances and Gear level. The app is available for free download from the Google Play or AppStore on both Apple and Android devices.

TA operates 272 travel centers in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.