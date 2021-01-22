In efforts to update their hot dispensed and overall foodservice programs, many c-stores have added bean-to-cup coffee machines to their stores.

But what is bean-to-cup coffee, and what are the benefits of these machines?

The goal of bean-to-cup coffee is to make fresh, high-quality coffee drinks in a quick and convenient way.

Bean-to-cup coffee dispensers grind the beans for each cup of coffee to order, which helps to emphasize a commitment to freshness, while also reducing labor and eliminating waste in the category.

Bean-to-cup coffee machines are typically easy to use. They have a built-in grinder, meaning all you have to do is add the beans to the machine, and it will grind them, heat the water and dispense the fresh coffee at the touch of a button.

The beans are ground seconds and on-demand, so the coffee is always fresh.

Remember: Just as important as the actual freshness of each cup is the customer perception of freshness that bean-to-cup automatically lends to stores’ coffee offerings.

As with anything, there are a few potential downsides. The machines are sometimes noisy while the grinder is in use. And, of course, they need thorough cleaning.

Lastly, the machines are self-serve, which is convenient, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a new set of challenges and concerns when it comes to self-serve food and beverage. Making sure that the coffee equipment and surrounding area are kept clean and well maintained is incredibly important.