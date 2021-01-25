7-Eleven to Host Lucky Gamers Overnight at Evolution Store

Hey, gamers! Craving a one-of-a-kind experience with all-you-can-drink Slurpee frozen beverages? Two people have an opportunity to book a private, once-in-a-lifetime stay at a brand-new luxury 7-Eleven store before it opens to the public.

The exclusive gaming experience with 7-Eleven, and virtually hosted by QB1 Dak Prescott, goes live on Airbnb.com on Monday, Feb. 1. This opportunity is available to two people who are at least 18 and reside in Dallas County, Texas. To book one of the two available one-night stays on Friday, Feb. 26, or Sunday, Feb. 28, visit https://airbnb.com/h/gaming-paradise. Once a booking is approved, each stay costs just $11 and gives gamers all-night access to the hottest console of the year, the highly coveted PlayStation 5.

Each night, two gamers from the same household who booked the experience through Airbnb.com will enjoy a private gaming paradise in a completely decked out, never-been-shopped-in 7-Eleven Evolution Store. The store will be completely transformed into a plush futuristic gaming palace, complete with:

A game pod featuring a big screen TV, luxury loungers and DualSense controllers.

An exclusive one-hour Twitch streaming session with popular gamer and founder of world-renowned gaming organization FaZe Clan, FaZe Temperrr.

One of the most coveted items of the year, the PlayStation 5 console, along with favorite accessories and games.

Access to 7-Eleven drinks and snacks in the latest 7-Eleven Evolution Store, including a Slurpee drink station, Laredo Taco Company tacos and other favorites such as Red Bull, MTN DEW and Doritos. The store is one of six across the nation and serves as an experiential testing ground where customers can try 7-Eleven’s latest innovations in a revolutionary store format.

“Everyone knows that the PlayStation 5 console launch has been one of the biggest headlines in the gaming world the past few months,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “The ultimate gamers’ console warranted an experience just as exclusive in our newest 7-Eleven Evolution Store – our ultimate retail environment. We can’t wait to immerse a few gamers in the limitless world of 7-Eleven.”

Of course, 7-Eleven is taking extra steps to protect its game-all-night guests during the pandemic. Sanitation measures include a team of certified biohazard professionals disinfecting the location prior to guest arrival, along with health screenings for guests, personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizer stations. House rules include mandatory masks when not eating or drinking, and social distancing. All safety protocol will be supervised by a certified compliance officer. Guests must prove Dallas County residency and currently live in the same household to minimize risk.

‘Get What You Crave’ Promotion

Separate from the ultimate gaming experience described above, 7-Eleven and PlayStation are teaming up to offer the Get What You Crave promotion. All customers can participate in the Get What You Crave promotion running at participating stores nationwide through Feb. 23. Collectible PlayStation 5 Slurpee cups, a MTN DEW Slurpee flavor, gamer bundles and more can all can be delivered straight to customers’ doors via 7NOW, the 7-Eleven delivery app. 7NOW orders will receive a sleek PlayStation 5 collectible bag while supplies last, and every order with participating products will earn a chance to win a PlayStation 5 console and other prizes.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.