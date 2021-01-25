Energy North Group Acquires Airport Country Store & Deli

Over the past decade, Lawrence, Mass.-based Energy North Group has grown rapidly because of its many successful acquisitions.

Lawrence, Mass.-based Energy North Group (ENG) has acquired Airport Country Store & Deli.

C-Store Investments (CSI), a Northeast based consulting firm that provides advisory services to the Convenience Store and Retail Petroleum Industry, provided advisory and transactional services to Mark Dickson of Airport Country Store & Deli. Precisely, CSI handled the sale process of the profitable convenience store and deli located in Gilford, N.H.

Since the inception of this store, Dickson has been an integral part of the operations. He began as the manager in 1995. Then in 2007, he went on to buy the business and lease the real estate. After years of hard work, Dickson was able to purchase the real estate in 2018. Today, this store boasts a bustling deli which locals and tourists flock to, along with a Dunkin’ Donuts tenant, and diesel fuel offerings, making this a must-stop destination in the Lakes Region. Dickson has since moved out of the area and decided now was time to sell to the right buyer who will continue with the strong operation he has created.

“We are excited to welcome the Airport Country Store & Deli employees and customers into the ENG family,” said ENG Owner and COO Jeff Black. “This store fits well with the other three stores in the region, and we are looking forward to expanding our gas station, convenience store, car wash and foodservice footprint within New Hampshire.”

ENG is one of the largest wholesale distributors of fuel in the New England and Upstate New York areas. ENG offers all of the major brands, including: Exxon, Mobil, Sunoco, Gulf and Citgo while continuing to grow its Haffner’s and Tradewinds brands.

The Haffner’s brand operates gas stations and car washes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and distributes oil and propane while providing HVAC to nearly 50,000 customers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Southern Maine. The Tradewinds brand operates gas stations in Maine.

ENG operates a total of 60 gas stations, convenience stores, car washes and food service locations. Over the past decade, Energy North Group has grown rapidly because of its many successful acquisitions.