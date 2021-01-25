New Oregon TA Location Opens Near Idaho Border

Travel center brings 50 jobs, eight diesel pumps, parking for 150 trucks and a planned truck service center to town of Huntington on I-84 corridor.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America Inc. is bringing its services and amenities to professional drivers passing through Huntington, Ore., with the opening of a new TA travel center. The new 12,000 sq. ft. facility is located along I-84, at exit 353, and will operate under the ownership of franchisee Karam Singh.

“The TA brand already has the trust of professional drivers and being part of the family means I can offer things like TA’s loyalty rewards and fueling discounts,” said Singh. “I’m looking forward to becoming part of this community, bringing new jobs to the area and offering drivers a new place that is like home.”

Amenities at TA Huntington include 150 truck parking spaces, 40 car parking spaces, 12 gasoline fueling positions, six showers, fitness rooms, driver lounge and laundry facilities.

The center will host Champs Chicken and Naughty Chile Taqueria restaurants, with a planned Huntington Bar and Grill to open soon. The location will also feature a travel store with a fresh deli option.

For professional driver fuel customers, the center will also feature Transflo scanning as well as a planned TA Truck Service center planned to open within a year.

“There is a need for our services on this busy stretch of highway in Oregon,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “We share Karam’s excitement to become part of the community and provide a new place for drivers to find comfort while they’re on the road and away from home.”

TA Huntington is the company’s sixth location in Oregon and expands the total nationwide network of travel centers to 272 across 44 states and Canada. TA operates the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express nationwide travel center network.