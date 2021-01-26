Love’s Plans to Add More Than 50 New Travel Stops in 2021

In 2020, Love’s opened 38 new locations, added over 3,000 truck parking spaces and donated several million dollars to fight COVID-19, injustice and poverty and to help sick and injured children.

Love’s Travel Stops announced that it plans to open up to 50 travel stops and add more than 3,000 truck parking spots and 3,000 jobs in 2021.

The announcement follows a challenging 2020 in which Love’s opened 38 new locations, added over 3,000 truck parking spaces and donated several million dollars to fight COVID-19, injustice and poverty and to help sick and injured children.

“2020 was difficult, but our teams worked together to open new locations, add parking spaces and serve customers despite the pandemic,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “In 2021, we’ll grow our travel stop network where our customers have asked us to, add new products and services and open new truck care centers to get professional truck drivers back on the road quickly and safely.”

Below are some additional expected highlights for 2021:

Open more than 30 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations, the nation’s largest oil change and preventive maintenance network with the most comprehensive roadside coverage for professional drivers and 1,500 maintenance bays and 400 locations across the country.

Continue to enhance the Love’s Connect mobile app with new features.

Continue to expand the Love’s-branded product line and introduce new fresh food offerings.

Increase fueling options across the U.S. through Trillium, a leading provider of alternative and renewable fuel supply, design, installation and operations.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 540 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 29,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.