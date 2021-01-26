Stewart’s Shops Welcomes Homegrown Cider Brand

Convenience chain chooses Upstate New York cider maker for its sourcing through local apple and fruit from Capital Region and Hudson Valley.

Last month, Stewart’s Shops welcomed Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, into its shops and onto its shelves.

Nine Pin Cider’s mission is simple: to support New York agriculture by producing quality craft ciders using 100% local New York apples and fruit. Nine Pin’s apples and fruit are sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley orchards to ensure an entirely local and high-quality product.

Stewart’s cites the exciting synergy created by the collaboration with Nine Pin Cider, given its focus on agricultural products that are local. Stewart’s shares a common and important goal with Nine Pin: supporting New York farmers. Just as Nine Pin sources all the apples for its cider from Upstate New York orchards, Stewart’s said it sources 100% of its milk from cows on New York farms.

Nine Pin started making cider in its downtown Albany location in 2013 and opened its doors in 2014. It quickly became an anchor in the Capital Region’s craft beverage scene and is now a recognizable agricultural brand throughout that region of the state.

Stewart’s is happy to have Nine Pin Signature 4packs and Light Cider Variety Packs are now available in more than 130 Stewart’s Beer Caves across Upstate New York.

Nine Pin’s commitment to Upstate New York is not only evident in its products, but also in its brand name. The name “Nine Pin” was inspired by one of New York author Washington Irving’s most famous stories, “Rip Van Winkle.” Ninepins, the Dutch form of bowling, is the game Rip is playing when he drinks so much cider that he falls asleep for 20 years and misses the entire American Revolution.

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Stewart’s Shops employs more than 4,500 people and operates more than 337 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.