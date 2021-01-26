Weigel’s Continues Expansion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The c-store chain is creating over 200 jobs in East Tennessee due to its growing footprint in the area.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Weigel’s is experiencing huge growth in East Tennessee. The c-store chain is creating over 200 jobs due to its growing footprint in Bristol, White Pine, Morristown and Wears Valley.

With many people working from home and traveling less, any trip out of the house is a treat. Weigel’s locations have become a staple in many neighborhoods, so adding new locations is a natural progression to its current 68 East Tennessee stores.

“Our growth requires we hire immediately to staff for the new store locations that will open,” said Kurt Weigel, training and recruiting director. “We have opportunities for full time and part time positions at all levels, including management, foodservice and customer service roles, and we are bringing these opportunities to the local communities now to provide them jobs to benefit themselves and their families.”

For 90 years Weigel’s has created fulfilling careers, many of which began at an entry level customer service position. Weigel’s prides themselves in promoting from within, which enables their team members to grow faster within the organization.

“I joined the Weigel’s team six years ago, and I am so glad I am part of this family owned business,” said Nora Taylor. “Weigel’s is a great place to serve others. And it’s a place that really takes the time to train their people, so I can continue to grow my career here at Weigel’s.”

Weigel’s core purpose is to wow its guests with a positive experience every time. Weigel’s passion is people; team members create amazing customer-focus shopping experiences on a daily basis.

Weigel’s offers career progression opportunities paid training, mentoring, medical, vision, dental, 401(k), life insurance and critical illness for its entire family of associates. Weigel’s is a family-owned business that treats their associates like they are family.

Weigel’s is a family owned and operated East Tennessee business. Weigel’s operate 68 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery, all within a 100 mile radius of corporate headquarters in Powell, Tenn. The bright spacious stores represent state-of-art convenience retailing, heroic customer service and unconditionally guaranteed products.