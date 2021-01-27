Alltown Debuts Touchless Payment Option

Customers will be able to pay for gas and other goods directly from their mobile device, without having to take out cash, a credit card or mobile app.

Global Partners‘ Alltown has implemented PayByCar Inc. services at all 30 of its locations in Massachusetts. Customers will be able to pay for gas and other goods directly from their mobile device, without ever having to take out cash, a credit card or mobile app.

Upon entering an Alltown location, PayByCar recognizes the car’s transponder and sends a text to the customer’s smartphone. They can then reply with just the pump number, and PayByCar automatically turns that pump on, registers the transaction, charges the card and sends an e-receipt.

“We’re living at a time when contactless payments are increasingly important,” said Mark Cosenza, Senior Vice President at Global Partners LP, owner of Alltown convenience stores. “We’re excited to offer drivers not only the convenience of simple and quick transactions, but also the added safety and peace of mind during the age of COVID-19.”

Massachusetts-based Global Partners has nearly 300 company-owned convenience stores, including Alltown and Alltown Fresh. PayByCar became available at four Alltown locations in Marlborough, Framingham, Wellesley and Westborough, Mass., with the 26 more Massachusettes locations rolling out in 2021.

Global Partners delivers the energy, goods and services that make life better. With an extensive network of terminals, gas stations and convenience stores, Global helps people heat their homes, operate their businesses and get where they’re going conveniently and quickly. Centered in the Northeast, the company is a third-generation, family-founded business with operations throughout the U.S. Global is committed to strategic growth and to supporting the communities where it works.