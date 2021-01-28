7-Eleven Offers $1 Pizza for Delivery on Super Bowl Sunday

Other 7NOW app gameday discounts available as well as through 7Rewards for pandemic-inspired ‘homegating’ activities.

7-Eleven and its 7NOW delivery app are running a pizza delivery special on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7.

Customers can get a large pizza pie — hot or ready to bake — for $1 in the 7NOW delivery app. The delivery-only offer will be automatically applied at checkout when placing an order in the app.

The offer applies to large pepperoni pizza, extreme meat pizza, triple cheese pizza or take and bake pizza. Limit one per customer. The promo offer is not valid through pickup. The customer will still have to pay all applicable sales taxes and fees. Delivery area is limited, and all offers are limited to while supplies last.

“For over 50 years, millions of Americans have gathered together to watch the biggest football game of the year, and 7-Eleven has always been there for them with drinks, snacks and gameday essentials,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Raghu Mahadevan. “With 7NOW delivery, nobody has to leave the game – whether homegating with a group or a party of one. Just open the 7NOW app, tap, shop and wait for 7-Eleven to bring everything you need to your doorstep in about 30 minutes. You’ll feel like a winner, even if your team loses.”

The 7NOW delivery app can bring everything any fan needs on gameday, offering an assortment of over 4,000 foods, beverages and home goods. 7-Eleven has bone-in and boneless chicken wings, nachos and mini tacos, Big Bite hot dogs and small slider sandwiches, chips and dips, cookie platters, ice cream and more.

Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available through the 7NOW app in select markets to customers age 21 and older. Check out the app to browse other gameday promotions.

In-Store Deals, Too

Looking to score some deals in-store? 7-Eleven has a 2 for $10 pizza deal for purchase in participating stores through the company’s loyalty program, 7Rewards. The program offers over 40 million loyal shoppers a seamless way to shop with their points on hundreds of 7-Eleven products. The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play, or at 7-Eleven.com.

“Homegating takes on new meaning this year,” Mahadevan said. “No matter what watch parties look like in 2021, 7-Eleven will be there for customers with winning offers, quick delivery and a safe place to stop and shop for what they need. We at 7-Eleven want to make life easier and convenient any way we can.”

Now offered in approximately 1,300 cities, the 7NOW delivery app gives more than 60 million U.S. households access to thousands of items they may need or crave. Products include fresh and hot foods, household items, groceries, pantry needs, over-the-counter medicine, snacks, sweet treats and more. 7NOW orders are delivered in about 30 minutes, however, demand may impact delivery times. Customers can specify “contactless delivery” when ordering.

Irving, Texas-based 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 12,000 stores in North America.