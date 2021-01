Urb’s nano CBD water enhancer packets are water soluble and are available in four flavors: mango, blue razz, watermelon and lemon. Each packet contains approximately 10 milligrams of CBD, and less than 0.3% delta-9-THC. The packets are available for purchase online at liftedmade.com and available for distribution to brick and mortar stores throughout the U.S. The suggested retail price is $2.99 per packet, box of 24 for $71.76.

Lifted Made

www.liftedmade.com