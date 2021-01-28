Love’s Offers Extra Pay to Employees Who Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

The $75 incentive is available to all 29,000-plus employees from the entire Love's Family of Companies.

Love’s Travel Stops announced that it will pay its employees to voluntarily receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

All employees are included: Love’s Truck Care and Speedco centers, alternative fuel provider Trillium, its commodity trading company Musket, the Gemini trucking fleet, its hotels and more.

In doing so, Love’s becomes the first nationwide travel stop network to offer employees an incentive to receive the vaccine, which comes in the form of an additional $75 in pay.

“A big element of our culture is taking care of our team members so we’re always thinking of new ways to do that,” said Love’s President Shane Wharton. “As an essential business, our employees have worked tirelessly to keep America moving, and the vaccine, along with following safety protocols, offers the best protection from COVID-19. The incentive is another way of encouraging our employees to stay safe during the pandemic.”

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government recognized truck stops as an essential business in the fight against the virus. Dedicated team members are needed to help serve professional drivers who keep goods moving through important corridors across the nation.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 540 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 29,000 people.

