Rutter’s Sponsoring Scholarships for Employees, Families

Rutter’s Children’s Charities provides educational opportunities for team members and their families through Ridge Scholarship Fund, which honors longtime food industry leaders.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities announced its sponsorship of eight Ridge Scholarships totaling $20,000 for Rutter’s employees or children of eligible employees seeking secondary education. The Ridge Scholarships are in addition to the current annual scholarship offerings for Rutter’s employees, and their families.

The Ridge Scholarships, presented by the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA), were created to honor Thomas R. Ridge and Laura Ridge, members of the Pennsylvania food industry for 25 years. Each scholarship is worth a total $2,500 during the 2021-2022 academic year and is applicable toward tuition at any college or university. The opportunity is available to full-time college and graduate students. Winners of the scholarships will be announced in April.

“Rutter’s Children’s Charities recognizes the importance of supporting higher education in our communities,” said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “We’re excited to fund these new scholarships in our continued efforts to benefit Rutter’s employees pursuing higher education.”

In addition to the Ridge Scholarships, Rutter’s also offers scholarships to qualified employees attending York College, Pennsylvania State University York, PSU Harrisburg and PSU Mont Alto. Since 1990, Rutter’s has awarded more than $110,000 in scholarships to more than 200 applicants.

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.