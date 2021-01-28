Stewart’s Shops Donates $7.5 Million Annually Across 5,000 Organizations

In the 31 counties in New York and Vermont where Stewart’s Shops operates, the chain is giving back by supporting numerous local organizations, including BluePath Service Dogs, which provides service dogs to individuals with Autism.

Giving back is important to Stewart’s Shops, which employs over 4,500 people and operates over 337 shops across New York and southern Vermont. In December, the c-store chain announced it was donating $1,000 to BluePath Service Dogs, a nonprofit organization that works to provide service dogs to individuals with Autism. But that’s only one of the many ways that Stewart’s Shops gives back each year. Erin Del Conte, executive editor of CStore Decisions, speaks with Amy Potter, corporate contributions director for Stewart’s Shops, about some of the chain’s initiatives when it comes to supporting its local communities.