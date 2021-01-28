Stuzo Partners With Fraud Protection Solution Provider Kount

With a focus on empowering the retailer with choice and flexibility, the partnership ensures Stuzo's retail customers have direct access to best-in-class capabilities for mitigating fraud and establishing identity trust in real-time, with AI-driven protection.

Stuzo and Kount announced that Kount has become a preferred fraud protection partner for Stuzo’s Open Commerce product suite and for custom commerce, loyalty and mobile storefront software built by Stuzo’s enterprise Managed Software Services team.

Stuzo and Kount partnered to bring Kount’s industry-leading, AI-driven fraud prevention solution, offering unparalleled protection and enabling seamless customer experiences, to everyday spend retailers, such as convenience and fuel, restaurant/QSR, grocery, dollar and health and wellness.

“Kount is a leader in helping retailers protect the entire customer journey — from account creation and login to payments and disputes,” said Jake Kiser, Chief Customer Officer at Stuzo. “With Kount integrated into our Open Commerce product suite, our retail partners will benefit from reduced chargebacks, manual reviews, and false positives which will in turn increase approval rates and revenue.”

“Stuzo is a leader in contactless commerce and customer activation technology in the Fuel and Convenience Retail industry,” said Tom War, Chief Sales Officer, Kount. “We are confident that our combined offering built around both organizations’ unique strengths and differentiated product capabilities will help Stuzo’s retail partners automate decision making and increase operational efficiencies, by delivering secure, frictionless user experiences.”

With a focus on empowering the retailer with choice and flexibility, Stuzo has partnered with Kount, ensuring its retail customers have direct access to best-in-class capabilities for mitigating fraud and establishing identity trust in real-time, with AI-driven protection. According to Kount research, 58% of businesses are investing in improving the customer experience, but only 34% are anticipating emerging fraud. This partnership helps retailers scale their digital innovations while protecting them from fraud.

Stuzo helps everyday spend retailers know and activate more customers and data in real-time, leading to more visits, more gallons and bigger baskets. Stuzo’s Open Commerce product suite consists of: Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce, and Experience for Cross-Channel Digital Storefronts. Stuzo’s managed software services empower retailers to operationalize programs powered by Open Commerce and bring to market custom loyalty, commerce and digital storefront solutions.

Kount’s Identity Trust Global Network delivers real-time fraud prevention and account protection and enables personalized customer experiences for more than 9,000 leading brands and payment providers. Linked by Kount’s award-winning AI, the Identity Trust Global Network analyzes signals from 32 billion annual interactions to personalize user experiences across the spectrum of trust — from frictionless experiences to blocking fraud. Quick and accurate identity trust decisions deliver safe payment, account creation and login events while reducing digital fraud, chargebacks, false positives and manual reviews.