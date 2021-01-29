Gate Foundation Donations Help Fight Childhood Cancer

The Gate Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based Gate Petroleum Co., and Gate customers raised $80,000 for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund. Funds were raised July 1-Dec. 31, 2020, as part of GATE’s coin box campaign and charity round-up option.

Coin collection boxes were placed at the registers all 68 Gate stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, to collect donations from customers. Customers could also choose to round-up their transaction totals to the nearest dollar, with the difference going towards the Jay Fund donation.

“Our customers continue to show their generous and giving spirit,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the Gate Foundation. “As a Jacksonville-based company, partnering with Coach Coughlin and the Jay Fund is a particularly special opportunity to give back to the community.”

Supporting the Jay Fund was also special to Gate store manager Brittany Lee. Her daughter, Rylie, battled cancer and their family received support from the Jay Fund during her treatment. Brittany and Rylie were able to attend the check presentation with coach Coughlin and staff members from GATE and the Jay Fund.

“We are so grateful to Gate and their customers for this donation,” said Keli Coughlin, CEO of the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation. “It takes a team to tackle childhood cancer and we cannot thank Gate enough for being part of ours. These funds will directly benefit families who are facing some of the most challenging times in their lives, and hopefully offer them some relief and comfort.”

Tom Coughlin was the first head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, serving from 1995-2002. The foundation is named after Jay McGillis, a Boston College player who had been diagnosed with and died from leukemia during Coughlin’s tenure at the school as head coach.

The mission of the Jay Fund is to help families tackle childhood cancer by providing comprehensive financial, emotional and practical support. From diagnosis to recovery and beyond, the Jay Fund is part of the team, allowing parents to solely focus on their child’s well-being.

The Gate Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based Gate Petroleum Co., has contributed tens of millions of dollars to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Gate operates in a variety of other industries including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials.