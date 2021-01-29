General Motors Commits to All Zero-Emissions Vehicles

Automaker plans to become carbon neutral by 2040, electric Hummer pickup to be first of 30 EVs to hit market in next five years.

General Motors announced it would only build vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions by 2035, phasing out gasoline-powered trucks and cars, the New York Times reports. The decision is part of the company’s broader plan to become carbon-neutral by 2040.

“General Motors is joining governments and companies around the globe working to establish a safer, greener and better world,” said Mary T. Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “We encourage others to follow suit and make a significant impact on our industry and on the economy as a whole.”

The company has earmarked $27 billion between now and 2026 to bring 30 EVs to market, including an electric Hummer pickup truck slated to be ready later this year. GM is also working with the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to promote EV ownership to consumers and to construct EV charging stations.

“EDF and GM have had some important differences in the past, but this is a new day in America—one where serious collaboration to achieve transportation electrification, science-based climate progress and equitably shared economic opportunity can move our nation forward,” said Fred Krupp, EDF president.

The declaration coincides with President Joe Biden’s plan to replace the government’s fleet with electric vehicles. Other automakers, mostly European, have pledged to incorporate more EVs into their models, including Daimler and Volkswagen. But none have gone as far as GM’s proposal.

EVs comprise only a small part of new car sales, but are the fastest-growing category in the automobile industry. The International Energy Agency tallies EVs as making up 3% of the global total of new car sales.

The Fuels Institute has prepared an evaluation of the electric vehicle market from the consumer perspective, including total cost of ownership, recharging infrastructure requirements, anticipated consumer recharging behavior and the relationship of EVs to competing technology in terms of consumer adoption. Visit “Electric Vehicle Adoption: Focus on Charging” to learn more.