Kwik Chek Adds New LTO Quesadillas to the Menu

Kwik Chek, a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and quick food operations that is currently rebranding to TXB, is offering two new flavor-packed quesadillas: Chorizo Egg and Cheese and Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese.

Available for breakfast from open to 10:30 a.m., the Chorizo Egg and Cheese quesadilla is the perfect on-the-go breakfast, made with savory chorizo, fresh-cracked eggs and melty cheese, grilled perfectly between a buttery tortilla.

Available for lunch and dinner from 10:30 a.m. to close, the Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese quesadilla takes two beloved foods and combines them to create a delicious and craveable menu item, with spicy, breaded buffalo chicken and tried and true mac and cheese.

“At Kwik Chek/TXB, all food is made to order on-site, with fresh and wholesome ingredients,” said Jimmy Crowder, head of menu innovation at Kwik Chek/TXB. “I love dreaming up menu items you wouldn’t expect from your average convenience store, and these quesadillas definitely fall in that category.”

In addition to the new menu items, the Kwik Chek/TXB kwikcard Rewards program allows customers to earn points when they purchase fresh-made food from a Kwik Check location, which can be used for cash inside the store or at the gas pump. Guests can earn four loyalty points with every food item purchased, which equals four cents off at the pump.

In 2020, Kwik Chek announced a plan to rebrand all store locations to TXB, with construction on four stores already underway, to emphasize the Texas roots and values which the brand was built upon. Kwik Chek/TXB Food Stores is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, and is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and quick food operations.

With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, Kwik Chek/TXB serves more than 4,000 items, including fresh-made food, cold drinks and grab-and-go snacks. TXB is big city, open country and everything in between, with a line of private label products including jerky, trail mix, water, coffee and more. With its motto, “Leave ‘Em Better,” the company is continually looking for ways to give its guests the highest quality of service and products.