The global cold-brew coffee market size is projected to reach $2762.6 million by 2026, from $510.5 million in 2020 — a CAGR of 32.5% during 2020-2026 — according to a study by New Research.

So, what is cold-brew coffee, and why is it so popular?

While cold-brew coffee is usually cold, “cold brew” actually refers to the process of preparing the coffee.

Beans are ground and then soaked in room-temperature water for an extended period of time — usually 12 hours or more — in order to to extract sugars, oils and caffeine. The result is a smooth, highly caffeinated coffee, with about half the acidity as other types of coffee.

Acidity is not necessarily bad; in fact some people prefer the flavor brought by acidity. However, it can be harmful to our teeth and stomachs.

Cold-brew coffee may also contact more antioxidants. Green coffee beans contain a lot of antioxidants, but high-temperature exposure destroys them.

While cold-brew coffee may take a long time to brew, it can be stored for up to 10 days and remain fresh-tasting. It can be used in many recipes such as alcoholic cocktails, drinks without alcohol, ice cream and even cakes.

Iced coffee, by contrast, is brewed using hot water to extract flavor, resulting in a hot cup of coffee that is then poured over ice.