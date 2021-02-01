Casey’s Providing Bonus for COVID-19 Vaccinated Employees

C-store chain Wellness Bonus of $50 will go to team members who receive full vaccine dosage once available to them.

To encourage vaccination, Casey’s General Store is providing a Wellness Bonus of $50 to team members that complete the full dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine. The company supports efforts to vaccinate frontline workers and is encouraging team members to be vaccinated once it’s available to them.

“For the past year, we have battled through the challenges and complexities of the pandemic,” said Darren Rebelez, Casey’s president and CEO. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team members’ resilience and continued commitment to Casey’s and our guests. I also know that brighter days are ahead because there is a vaccine becoming available to more people each day. We are an essential, frontline organization and our team members’ safety remains the top priority. That’s why Casey’s is strongly recommending team members receive the COVID-19 vaccination.”

Casey’s General Stores is operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.