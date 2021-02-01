Parker’s Announces Two New Hires in Key Areas

Commercial real estate, financial services executives will help support Georgia c-store chain as it continues regional growth.

Parker’s, a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader, recently hired two new team members to support the company’s growth and continued expansion across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

H.L. Scottie Hendrix II has been appointed commercial real estate counsel and Sarah Sullivan will become Parker’s financial services manager.

Hendrix, an accomplished attorney and former real estate agent, now serves as commercial real estate counsel at Parker’s. In his new role, Hendrix leads the company’s commercial real estate division, manages all aspects of commercial real estate transactions and supports Parker’s General Counsel Blake L. Greco.

Prior to joining Parker’s, Hendrix practiced law at two Savannah, Ga., firms, served as a realty specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and negotiated the purchase, sale and lease of Norfolk Southern Railway Co.’s property interests in Georgia, New York and Pennsylvania. Hendrix is a Freemason and active member of the State Bar of Georgia and the South Carolina Bar. He earned a J.D. from the Charleston School of Law and a B.B.A. in Real Estate from the University of Georgia and currently lives in Savannah.

An experienced financial expert, Sullivan joins Parker’s after serving as executive assistant at Ele and the Chef Restaurant Group in Savannah, where she provided administrative and management support to 11 restaurants and their managers.

Sullivan brings five years of experience in financial reporting, bank reconciliation, accounts receivable, accounts payable and payroll administration to her new position and previously worked at Stein Accounting and Potter Construction in Savannah.

As the financial services manager at Parker’s, Sullivan analyzes financial data, assets and budgets, establishes reporting processes and maintains relationships with key business and investment partners. Originally from Tampa, Fla., Sullivan was honored with the President’s Call to Service Award for her volunteer work and currently lives on Talahi Island, Ga.

Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has grown from a one-store operation in Midway, Ga., to an award-winning, 68-store company with state-of-the-art convenience stores located throughout Georgia and South Carolina, serving delicious, award-winning Southern-inspired Parker’s Kitchen food that’s made from scratch on-site.

Parker’s was recently named the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, which is the convenience store industry’s highest honor.