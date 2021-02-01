Who Is the CBD Wellness Consumer?

Customers use CBD products for a wide variety of reasons. Catering to the various customer groups can increase CBD sales.

Shoppers seek out cannabidiol (CBD) products for a variety of reasons. For example, some may be looking for help in managing anxiety, while others may be looking to reduce stress or eliminate pain.

Brightfield Group, a consumer insights and marketing intelligence firm for the CBD and cannabis industries recently identified another key CBD-user profile: The Wellness User.

Convenience stores that sell CBD products have an opportunity to cater to this customer base by considering this user in how they promote their CBD items.

CBD Wellness Users tend to be more confident, happy, extroverted and positive compared to other CBD users. What’s more, they are also likely to be brand loyal as well as big spenders when it comes to CBD purchases. Brightfield group pointed out that wellness users are attracted to CBD because they are seeking “well-being,” which they believe the product helps to provide. Unlike many other CBD customer groups, wellness users do not report any medical conditions — like pain or anxiety — and are not using CBD for medical purposes.

Wellness users of CBD are more likely to be multicultural women over the age of 40. Some 53% buy CBD online compared to 47% of overall CBD customers. And 45% use CBD daily or multiple times per day, while 55% use CBD at least five times per week, according to Brightfield Group.

Gummies are the most popular product form for CBD wellness users, and 50% report they have used gummies in the past six months.

C-stores might appeal to this customer by promoting the wellness characteristics of CBD products, as well as marketing that they carry wellness products in general, and keeping CBD gummies in stock.