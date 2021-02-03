MAPCO Upgrades Beverage Data Efficiency

Network improves automation in purchasing, inventory, finance and other back office functions, as well as better integrates data with distributor partners.

MAPCO Express Inc. has enrolled 336 of its convenience store locations in the automated beverage alcohol payments and data integration system of Financial Information Technologies, also known as Fintech. The system also integrates MAPCO’s corporate locations across its seven-state footprint.

MAPCO’s short-and long-term goals are to improve operational efficiency while also strengthening corporate visibility in the company’s beverage alcohol category. To ensure a successful rollout, Fintech worked with MAPCO’s purchasing, finance, price book and IT teams, as well as their distributor partners.

The Brentwood, Tenn.-based c-store chain wanted a seamless alcohol invoice data integration with its back-office software, PDI Enterprise, to bring immediate and actionable data to the appropriate teams.

“The transition to Fintech has already given our teams the resources necessary to improve our beverage alcohol business,” said MAPCO CFO Keith Slater. “Fintech provides excellent communication and client support, and we look forward to a long, mutually-beneficial business partnership.”

MAPCO operates more than 340 company-owned convenience and fuel retailing stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. It employs a team of more than 3,200 dedicated employees with a strong commitment to customer service.

MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of more than 100 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.