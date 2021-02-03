Sheetz, Wawa CEOs Chill Out for Special Olympics

In honor of Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s February “Burrr-tual” (Virtual) Polar Pop, Pennsylvania-based convenience store chains Sheetz and Wawa teamed up to support an organization near and dear to both convenience retailers by donating $5,000 each in support of the organization’s mission and impact in their hometown state.

Additionally, in a show of unification, Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz and Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens took the Polar Pop together, along with store associates, and shared the cold water challenge on social media using #PAPolarPop and #FreezinForAReason. Watch the video.

Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Polar Plunges celebrate the brave souls who jump into frigid water in support of individuals with intellectual disabilities. But this year, instead of plunging into icy cold water, participants will pop a cold water balloon over their heads. Every “Pop” will support continued sports training and competition for Special Olympics athletes, enabling them to achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and experience respect and inclusion.

“Now more than ever, it is critical we continue to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania, who trains, inspires and transforms the lives of nearly 20,000 athletes every year,” said Joe Sheetz, CEO of Sheetz. “Now having recently celebrated their 50th anniversary, that’s countless lives that have been impacted by them. Join us and take the virtual Polar Pop today!”

Chris Gheysens, president & CEO of Wawa, echoed that sentiment. “As a longstanding partner of Special Olympics PA, we are honored to continue our support of local athletes at a time when it’s needed most,” Gheysens said. “We invite our customers to have some fun supporting an organization that is making a significant impact in our community.”

The Polar Pop is an online event giving supporters the opportunity to take the “plunge” virtually and safely from home. Participants can take the plunge in three easy steps:

1.) Pledge Now: Register as a “Burrr-tual” (Virtual) Plunger, make a $20 donation to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania and commit to raise $50 at www.PAPolarPop.org .

2.) Pop: Fill your water balloon with cold water, find a good spot to take a picture or video and pop it!

3.) Promote: Now that you’re #FreezinForAReason, share your pop picture or video on social media, challenging five friends to make a donation and complete the Polar Pop challenge.

Special Olympics Pennsylvania provides year-round training and competition to nearly 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in a variety of Olympic-type sports, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information on how you can join the “Inclusion Revolution,” visit our web site at www.specialolympicspa.org.

Sheetz, Inc. operates more than 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina with more than 20,000 employees. Wawa operates more than 850 convenience retail stores and employs more than 35,000 associates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.