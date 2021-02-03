TA Truck Service Expands Telematics Capabilities

TravelCenters of America Inc. and vehicle intelligence Company Spireonre are collaborating to bring installation services for FleetLocate® trailer telematics devices to TA Truck Service centers.

Professional drivers can now have new trailer telematics solutions installed, or have existing ones upgraded, while visiting one of over 250 TA Truck Service centers nationwide or when utilizing TA’s TechOn-SITE mobile maintenance crews.

The industry-first collaboration increases the speed and efficiency at which carriers can deploy or refresh trailer telematics solutions. Prior to this partnership, Spireon arranged for all installations to take place on-site at a carrier’s location. Now, carriers can also service their trailers while they are on the road, ensuring the highest quality service and convenience with scheduling and expediting of any new deployment or equipment upgrade.

“As adoption of trailer telematics continues to rise, and as carriers who already have it look to upgrade to the newest networks and features, it’s critical for them to be able to deploy without disruption to their business,” said Brian Lukavich, Vice President of TA Truck Service. “With Spireon’s product and service expertise, coupled with our team of installation professionals, we are now better positioned to provide timely, essential services to our mutual customers.”

As the first trailer telematics provider to partner with a travel center, Spireon now greatly expands its reach and offering to trailers on the move. The collaboration with TA supports the company’s rapid growth pace, while carriers migrate away from the sunsetting 3G network and toward advanced trailer intelligence solutions. Carriers will be able to arrange installation services beginning in February 2021.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, TravelCenters of America operates 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. The company has more than 20,000 employees. TravelCenters of America also operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.