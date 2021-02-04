Flyers Energy Acquires Mansfield Energy Sites

Flyers Energy has acquired Fleet Express Commercial Fueling, the Ohio unattended “cardlock” fueling division of Mansfield Energy Corp. The locations—in and around Dayton, Ohio—will be added to Flyers Energy’s Quick Fuel offering on the CFN network.

Flyers is actively acquiring commercial fueling companies that fit with their plan to grow nationwide. “This string of locations connects the Indianapolis and Cincinnati markets to our existing presence in Toledo and Detroit,” said Tom Di Mercurio, CEO of Flyers.

“The additional sites complement our existing network of Quick Fuel locations in the region, giving our valued guests more choices and added value,” said Kris Kanak, director of sales and marketing for Flyers Energy.

John Milliron, general manager of the Ohio Valley for Mansfield Energy, is confident that the sale of the cardlock sites to Flyers is the best decision for customers and external partners. “It has been a pleasure and honor to service our customers. As with Mansfield, respect and collaboration in serving customers is of paramount importance to Flyers Energy and Quick Fuel. Their impeccable reputation in the industry assured us that our customers would be well served,” Milliron said.

Flyers Energy has expanded with more than a dozen acquisitions over the last two decades and is pursuing more. Companies interested in exploring a potential sale of their cardlock or other fuel-related assets to Flyers should contact DCA Partners, the company’s mergers and acquisitions advisors, at (916) 804-1217.