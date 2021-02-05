New Market Intelligence Option for C-Store Retailers

Fresh competitive data on products storewide can help retailers adjust prices and inventory, assess promotional efforts and monitor competitors, even outside of the convenience channel.

Convenience store operators have a new option for informed pricing decisions through PriceAdvantage, a patented software solution that helps retailers optimize and manage fuel prices, then automatically executes price changes to the POS, pumps and price signs. The company announced this week a new subscription service — Market Share Business Intelligence.

This cloud-based solution provides critical market share data, including visit counts for both company stores and for the competition. Convenience retailers can now make better decisions for their entire convenience store business – not just fuel – based on reliable data. Retailers can learn strategic market information, such as their market share and outlet share relative to the competition, how customer visits fluctuate by day of the week, and which markets are saturated and those that are under served.

“Our customers’ business decisions are becoming more data driven every year, and they have expressed a desire for reliable and accurate market share data,” said Chip Stadjuhar, CEO of Skyline Products. “This new Market Share Business Intelligence offering will help retailers quickly discover how market variables — including store promotions, pricing, and seasonal trends — impact customer behavior. They can even compare site visits to those of coffee shops, quick serve restaurants, and any other place of business they would consider a competitor or a point of interest.”

Market Share Business Intelligence provides competitive intelligence, site performance data and site selection information. Customers can subscribe as a stand-alone resource for the entire business line, use alongside their existing fuel pricing software or combine with PriceAdvantage Fuel Pricing Software for even more insight. It is offered as a SaaS solution with no IT resources required.

Convenience retailers can learn more about Market Share Business Intelligence by PriceAdvantage and how it can make a significant financial impact on store profits by visiting www.priceadvantage.com/market-share-business-intelligence.