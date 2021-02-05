Valero Initiates App-based ‘Starter Plan’ Promo Program

San Antonio, Texas-based Valero announced the launch of the Valero Starter Plan, a new brand program in partnership with GetUpside, a technology company that delivers new customers to fuel retailers around the country. Valero stations will be able to join the GetUpside network at no cost to them in an effort to win new customers and pump new gallons.

Stations on the Starter Plan will be listed in the GetUpside app, where over 26 million consumers will be able to select up to three promotions at that station per day. Valero will cover the cost of the three promotional offers. In order to have more than three offers a day and become eligible for other program benefits, stations can opt-in to the full GetUpside program.

The new Valero-sponsored plan is an expansion of Valero’s current partnership with GetUpside and will allow more stations in the Valero network to capture available consumer demand.

Valero and GetUpside first signed a partnership in February 2020 to bring the standard GetUpside program to over 5,000 stations across the country. To date, participating stations have seen more than 16 million new gallons & earned more than $1.7 million in net profit. GetUpside is currently active at more than 20,000 stations and c-stores around the country and has reached station capacity in 43% of all U.S. markets.

Valero’s goal is to provide its network with programs that help their businesses grow and succeed. The new Starter Plan is an opportunity that could enable stations to sell more gallons, especially during this unprecedented and challenging pandemic market.