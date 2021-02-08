Pilot Flying J Celebrates National Pizza Day

Travel center network invites diners to enjoy a slice of pizza pie on Tuesday, Feb. 9., with the purchase of a fountain drink.

Pilot Flying J invites guests to enjoy a free slice of its “unexpectedly awesome” pizza with the purchase of any size fountain drink in celebration of National Pizza Day, Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Guests who download or open the Pilot Flying J app that day will find an exclusive one-time National Pizza Day offer redeemable at more than 350 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers in the United States serving Pilot Flying J’s signature made-in-house pizza.

“Come enjoy a slice of the freshest pizza on the interstate to celebrate National Pizza Day,” said Jamie King, senior director of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. “Our pizzas are baked daily and available in an assortment of recipes, so there’s something for every pizza lover.”

When redeeming the National Pizza Day offer, guests can choose from any of Pilot Flying J’s freshly prepared pizzas, including favorites such as cheese, pepperoni, mega meat, supreme, sausage gravy and loaded omelet, as well as the current limited-time buffalo chicken. Pilot Flying J pizzas are carefully prepared with a signature roped crust, made with real ingredients and are never frozen.

To learn more about Pilot Flying J’s pizza, visit PilotFlyingJ.com/Pizza.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., the Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.