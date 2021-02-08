StrasGlobal Appoints Leaders for Small Chain Services

StrasGlobal, provider of contract operations for gas stations and convenience stores around the country, has announced the addition of two industry leaders to the Resources for Retailers (RfR) team. Introduced in December of last year, RfR provides solutions for the challenges that are common to single store and small chain convenience store operators.

“We are pleased to add Bill Reilly and Jessica Williams to the team that is building the Resources for Retailers community hub for independent-minded retailers, dedicated to sharing knowledge and expertise so that all boats rise,” said StrasGlobal President Eva Strasburger. “Bill and Jessica’s incredible talent, passion and world-class experience will quickly put into effect the programs that are so valuable to small operators who do not have the resources available to many large regional chains.”

Drawing on the expertise inside StrasGlobal and beyond, the company builds tools specifically designed for single stores and small chains about essential procedures such as disaster response (i.e. COVID vaccine policy), loyalty programs, hiring practices, social media and community outreach, accounting and reporting, and much more.

Also, buying groups and sharing communities are being developed to benefit and strengthen the competitive edge for independent operators.

Reilly’s extensive convenience and hospitality experience includes marketing and innovation leadership roles at GPM, Spinx, Sheetz, EuroDisney, Disneyworld and Marriott. He currently runs his own consulting company. Reilly joins StrasGlobal as Resources for Retailers director of membership programs.

“I am particularly pleased to contribute to Resources for Retailers at this stage of my career and this moment in time for our industry,” said Reilly. “I am excited to join the RfR team and be part of this groundbreaking expansion of services and opportunities for the single store operator. StrasGlobal is uniquely positioned to help independent minded retailers navigate through the obstacles of this swiftly changing, competitive industry.”

Prior to founding the convenience and restaurant consultancy Food Forward Thinking LLC, Williams led fresh food product development and quality assurance at Thorntons, as well as U.S. and global food and equipment innovation with Yum! Brands/KFC. She joins StrasGlobal as Resources for Retailers director of content.

“There is a tremendous need for actionable tools and resources for small chains,” according to Williams. “I was immediately impressed with StrasGlobal’s pandemic response as an invaluable guide for small operators, and look forward to leading an initiative that strengthens capabilities and connects the community of independents and small chains.”

She noted that Resources for Retailers will provide a platform for furthering the competitive advantages that forward-thinking independent operators can use to shrink the gap between their know-how and that of larger chains.

StrasGlobal CEO Roy Strasburger said explained that the company wants to do its part to increase the knowledge base by sharing, with great detail, the actionable items that a small operator is able to implement.

Resources for Retailers was launched this past December with the “RfR Dispatch” how-to article focused on using food trucks to enhance convenience store sales. “Resources for Retailers’ new community hub,” he said, “is being developed with programs particularly relevant to the needs of independents and small chains. Bill and Jessica will help tremendously in building that knowledge base.”

StrasGlobal is a provider of contract operations for gas stations and convenience stores around the nation, currently operating locations across six states with plans to expand. StrasGlobal offers its services to retail locations for companies who, for various reasons, don’t have the expertise, infrastructure or desire to operate them. StrasGlobal offers turn-key retail operations and site management across the board including administration and financial, store operations from staffing to marketing and merchandising to foodservice, and vendor negotiations and fuel management.