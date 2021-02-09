Love’s Opens Four Travel Stops In One Day

All of the new locations are open 24/7 and offer amenities including dog parks, bean-to-cup coffee, Fresh Kitchen concepts and more.

Love’s Travel Stops recently opened four new travel stops in one day, located in James Town, Wy., St. Charles, Minn., Hamilton, Ala., and Papillion, Neb.

The James Town store adds 78 jobs and 87 truck parking spaces to Sweetwater County. The St. Charles store adds 60 jobs and 63 truck parking spaces to Winona County. The Hamilton store adds 95 jobs and 78 truck parking spaces to Marion County. The Papillion store adds 40 jobs and 107 truck parking spaces to Sarpy County.

“Opening four locations in one day is no small feat, but our store and corporate team members stepped up to the challenge,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We’re excited to join the James Town, St. Charles, Hamilton and Papillion communities and offer professional drivers and four-wheel customers more safe, clean and well-maintained travel stops.”

All locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including dog parks, bean-to-cup coffee, Fresh Kitchen concepts and more.

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 each to the St. Charles Area Community Foundation; Scott’s Bottom Area Nature Park in James Town; Hamilton High School and Tri-City Food Pantry in Papillion.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 550 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 29,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.