Wawa LTO Beverage Celebrates Hunger Organization’s Anniversary

Wawa announced this week a limited-time “South Florida Sunrise” specialty beverage to celebrate Feeding South Florida’s 40th anniversary. From now through Monday, Feb. 21, customers can order the beverage on the touch-screen ordering system in2 8 stores in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Hand-crafted with layers of lemonade, strawberry and orange flavors, the frozen beverage is sure to satisfy everyone’s taste buds and make customers feel good about helping their community as a portion of beverage proceeds from each beverage sale – up to $10,000 – will support hunger relief efforts locally.

To officially kick off the celebration, Wawa, Feeding South Florida staff and board members, and prominent community members participated in a “South Florida Sunrise” toast to celebrate the anniversary and extend an invitation to the community to do the same in this heartfelt video message: https://vimeo.com/507109850.

“As a longstanding partner of Feeding South Florida, Wawa is excited to celebrate the organization’s 40th anniversary milestone with a specialty beverage that is meaningful to the South Florida community,” said Wawa Director of Store Operations David Prevost, who is also a board member of Feeding South Florida. “With the help of our customers, we’ll donate $10,000 towards their mission and help thousands of individuals in our community.”

Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida, expressed the organization’s gratitude for Wawa’s ongoing partnership and support of its mission over the years.

“As we continue to provide meals for over a million individuals struggling with food insecurity, this donation is special because it recognizes the past 40 years of service to South Florida families and represents the future of Feeding South Florida as we continue to operate at an increased level,” Vélez said.

Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks and the leading domestic hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education.

Feeding South Florida distributed nearly 145 million meals last year to over a million people through direct-service programs and a local network of approximately 300 nonprofit partner agencies.

Wawa operates more than 850 convenience retail stores and employs more than 35,000 associates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.