Growth Energy Applauds Senate Push on Biofuel Infrastructure

Growth Energy praises the introduction of legislation to fast-track infrastructure investments designed to open new markets for higher ethanol blends, like E15.

Authored by U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Investment and Market Expansion Act would authorize $500 million over five years for infrastructure grants, building on successful programs like the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Biofuel Infrastructure Partnership (BIP) and the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP). It would also require the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to finalize proposed rules that would eliminate onerous labeling and underground tank requirements that limit access to E15.

“We applaud Senators Klobuchar and Ernst for leading a bipartisan effort that promises to fuel the next wave of growth in rural communities and expand cleaner, more affordable options for all American motorists,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “Higher biofuel blends play a vital role in America’s fight against climate change, and the transition to E15 alone could slash greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 18 million tons per year – equal to removing 3.85 million vehicles from the road. With support from our champions in Congress, and fewer roadblocks at EPA, there’s no reason why every driver in America cannot take advantage of low-carbon biofuels to reduce their own footprint while saving money at the pump. We urge leaders in Congress and at EPA to ensure that biofuels remain a top infrastructure priority as we work to fast-track America’s climate progress and ensure healthy air for all.”

