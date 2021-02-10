Kum & Go App Brings Shelter From the Elements

With temperatures across the country reaching historic lows, Kum & Go is helping customers fuel better with its new mobile fuel pay experience, available through its app for use at all 400 Kum & Go locations.

This game-changing technology gives customers a personalized fueling experience that lets &Rewards members skip the keypad and activate the pump with their smartphone. It also means not having to brave the freezing cold until the very last moment.

“Let’s be honest, no one gets joy from starting a pump. On a cold winter’s day, the last thing you want to be doing is standing outside paying for gas,” said Kum & Go President Tanner Krause. “We created an app feature that significantly reduces the time to activate a pump and allows you to do most of it from the comfort of your vehicle. It’s the latest way Kum & Go is able to make your day better.”

The secure mobile payment platform uses the existing Kum & Go mobile phone app. The app verifies the customer’s credit card and handles the payment. All the customer needs to do is enter their pump number, start the pump and go.

“At Kum & Go, we push the state of the art for convenience at the pump,” said Kum & Go Vice President of Fuels Ken Kleemeier. “The Kum &Go app helps customers fuel better by linking the gas pump with the mobile phone, allowing us to radically streamline the process of fueling up, while also seamlessly integrating with the &Rewards program.”

Kum & Go operates 400 stores employing 5,000 associates in the 11 states of Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.