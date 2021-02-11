GetGo Brings Top Tier Gas to All Locations

AdvantagePAY customers can save on the engine cleaning detergent and additive gasoline at all 266 locations.

GetGo customers can now fill their vehicles with the gasoline recommended by most major vehicle manufacturers to restore fuel economy and optimize vehicle performance.

Top Tier Detergent Gasoline in all grades is now sold at all 266 GetGo stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia and Maryland.

“GetGo has always given its guests the best possible products and service and we’re excited to bring high-quality Top Tier gasoline to our customers,” said Joel Hirschboeck, vice president of fuel at GetGo.

Top Tier has 2.5 times more detergents and additives than ordinary gasoline, which can cause deposits on fuel injectors and intake valves. Regular use of Top Tier gas has been shown to reduce deposits and protect engines. A 2016 AAA study concluded that, on average, engines burning Top Tier gas had 19 times fewer carbon deposits on injectors, intake valves and in the combustion chamber, compared to those using regular gasoline.

Tip Tier is recommended by many major automotive manufacturers, including Audi, Ford, BMW, Honda, GM, Toyota, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.

While all grades of gasoline benefit from Top Tier, customers can unleash their vehicles’ full potential by upgrading to GetGo’s premium grade G-Force branded fuel.

Guests enrolled in GetGo’s AdvantagePAY program will get a discount of between five and 30 cents a gallon every time they fill up with Top Tier fuel. The discounted AdvantagePAY price is posted at the top of the fuel price marquee, and although the discount is variable, the cost will always be less than the regular price of fuel. As a bonus, guests can save an extra 30 cents per gallon for the first 60 days after they enroll in AdvantagePAY.

The program gives GetGo guests access to substantial savings at the pump. When paired with the fuelperks+ program offered by GetGo and Giant Eagle, the savings grow even more.

“Top Tier and AdvantagePAY combine to give GetGo guests the best possible combination of fuel performance and affordability,” Hirschboeck said. “It’s all part of our commitment to provide outstanding value and high-quality fuel to our customers.”

GetGo operates 266 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.