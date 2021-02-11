OnCue Earns a Top Workplace USA Award

Stillwater, Okla.-based convenience store chain OnCue has been recognized in this year’s Top Workplace USA list as a top performer in the 1,000 to 2,400 employees category. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey.

“To receive a national honor like this during one of the most challenging times we have faced is a true testament to our team at OnCue,” said OnCue President Laura Aufleger. “They have gone to work every day to ensure our customers have the essentials we provide, especially fuel for vehicles distributing supplies.”

The award was created by Energage, a company that partners with media groups on workplace recognition programs, to determine its first-ever national list of high-performing companies.

OnCue’s continued growth targets an additional 100 new jobs each year. Investment in training and development for new and existing employees has been a priority for OnCue the last few years, allowing employees further opportunities within the company. OnCue has also given out bonuses in appreciation for frontline employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We value looking at things from other people’s perspectives and receive the employee feedback with a constant willingness to improve,” added Aufleger. “Our employees work hard every day to provide a customer-focused experience, and they are what sets OnCue apart.”

The award follows OnCue’s three previous Top Workplace awards by The Oklahoman.

Founded in 1966, OnCue has expanded to more than 75 locations throughout the Oklahoma and Texas markets, and employs more than 1,400 team members.